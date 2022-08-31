Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


DOT slogan papalitan

News
By Abante News
0 10

Papalitan ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang “It’s more fun in the Philippines” slogan.

Sa deliberasyon ng House Commission on Appropriations, tinanong si Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco ni Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun kaugnay ng plano ng ahensya sa slogan nito.

Sinabi ni Frasco na “under review” ang slogan.

Related Posts

Presyo ng bilihin tuloy-tuloy pagsirit

Skymart, Withu, Spendcash butata sa SEC

Pagbuhay ng peace talks suportado sa Kamara

Target umano ng DOT na lumikha ng slogan na magpapakita ng kasalukuyang sitwasyon ng bansa.

“It’s more fun in the Philippines–That’s the slogan that was put up and continued by the previous administration and it has not yet been changed up until this point as the same is still under review,” sabi ng kalihim. (Billy Begas)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nameke ng pirma ni BBM sa BI appointment tukoy na

MMDA susundin SC vs NCAP

Mga tsuper atat na sa P60 taxi flag down

1 of 3,972