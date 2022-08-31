DOT slogan papalitan

Papalitan ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang “It’s more fun in the Philippines” slogan.

Sa deliberasyon ng House Commission on Appropriations, tinanong si Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco ni Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun kaugnay ng plano ng ahensya sa slogan nito.

Sinabi ni Frasco na “under review” ang slogan.

Target umano ng DOT na lumikha ng slogan na magpapakita ng kasalukuyang sitwasyon ng bansa.

“It’s more fun in the Philippines–That’s the slogan that was put up and continued by the previous administration and it has not yet been changed up until this point as the same is still under review,” sabi ng kalihim. (Billy Begas)