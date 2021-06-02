DOT sagot uli abot-kayang COVID testing mga turista

Hindi na kailangang gumastos ng malaki para sa RT-PCR test ng mga Pinoy na bibisita sa iba’t ibang tourist spot sa Pilipinas.

Ito’y dahil ibabalik ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang abot kayang RT-PCR test para sa mga lokal na turista na lilibot sa bansa.

Ang hakbang ay kasunod ng pagluwag ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) sa pagbiyahe bunsod ng general community quarantine sa NCR Plus.

“The subsidy aims to encourage domestic travel by aiding the tourists in fulfilling the RT-PCR test requirement, and to enable them to visit their destination of choice at a lesser cost,” ayon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Maaring magpa-test ang mga biyahero sa Philippine General Hospital sa halagang P950, habang P750 naman sa Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

Maaring magtungo sa website ng Tourism Promotions Board para makapag-apply sa subsidized na COVID-19 test. (Ray Mark Patriarca)