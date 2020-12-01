Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

DOT, PGH tandem para sa murang COVID test para swak budget ng turista

News
By Abante News Online
0 11

Puntirya ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na pumasok sa isang kasunduan sa pagitan ng UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH) para sa RT-PCR o nasal swab test ng turista sa halagang P1,800, ayon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.
Layon ng hakbang na ito ani Puyat na mabawasan ang gastos ng mga turista.

“We are looking to tie up with UP-PGH. Government-to-government agreement. Worth P1,800 ang RT-PCR test, results will come out in 24 hours,” pahayag ni Puyat sa ANC interview kahapon.

Related Posts

Importasyon ng mais kailangan

Ex-DAR chief, Iloilo mayor bawal na sa gobyerno

Zarate, Makabayan, Gabriela komunista kayo-Duterte

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

“We are also looking at making travel vouchers para mas mura, isa-subsidize namin ang half of the P1,800 cost ng RT-PCR test since most of the destinations require a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result 48 to 72 hours before arrival,” dagdag ng kalihim.

Sa Coron at Siargao ay nagbukas na sa mga turista matapos magsara noong Marso.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Kongreso binaha ng COVID positive

SAP kurakot lumobo sa 1,300

South Korean, Chinese nagbangayan sa kimchi

1 of 959