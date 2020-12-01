DOT, PGH tandem para sa murang COVID test para swak budget ng turista

Puntirya ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na pumasok sa isang kasunduan sa pagitan ng UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH) para sa RT-PCR o nasal swab test ng turista sa halagang P1,800, ayon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Layon ng hakbang na ito ani Puyat na mabawasan ang gastos ng mga turista.

“We are looking to tie up with UP-PGH. Government-to-government agreement. Worth P1,800 ang RT-PCR test, results will come out in 24 hours,” pahayag ni Puyat sa ANC interview kahapon.

“We are also looking at making travel vouchers para mas mura, isa-subsidize namin ang half of the P1,800 cost ng RT-PCR test since most of the destinations require a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result 48 to 72 hours before arrival,” dagdag ng kalihim.

Sa Coron at Siargao ay nagbukas na sa mga turista matapos magsara noong Marso.