DOT, DENR ug DILG mobisita sa Baguio City

DOT, DENR ug DILG mobisita sa Baguio CityBy Jess Campos
Sa Biyernes mobisita sa Baguio City ang mga kalihim sa Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), ug Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).
Bisitahon nilang DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, ug DILG Secretary Eduardo Año sa Enero 10, 2020 ang Burnham Park, Wright Park, Mines View Park, sewage treatment plant sa siyudad ,Balili river, ug sanitary land fill in Irisan.
Makigtigum usab ang mga kalihim sa lokal nga kagamhanan sa Baguio kabahin sa mga problemang giatubang sa siyudad sama sa overtourism.
Una nga misaad ang DOT nga hatagan ug pundo ang mga proyekto sa “City of Pines,” lakip na ang P480-milyong pag-ayo sa Burnham Park.
Gitun-an usab sa ahensiya ang gipangayong pondo sa Baguio alang sa pagtukod og sewerage system ug pagpanindot sa Mines View Park.