DongYan makatindig balahibo ang 7th wedding anniv

Sinagot ni Dingdong Dantes ang anniversary greeting sa kanya ng kanyang Misis, ang Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera ng “Sige, today.” At saka nito sinundan ng laugh emoji.

Natawa tuloy ang mga netizen, fan sa sagot ni Dingdong, para kasing double meaning ang reply nito sa IG caption ni Marian.

Para bang may “gagawin” na sila at sey ng isang comment, “Praying and waiting for baby #3.”

Ang picture na pinost ni Marian ay isa sa mga prenup picture nila na magkayakap at tila nakatakip lang ng kumot.

At ang caption ni Marian, “Today, tomorrow, always. Happy Anniversary Dada.”

Pitong taon na simula nang ikasal sina Dingdong at Marian at masasabing ideal family talaga sila.

Inalala naman ni Dingdong ang isang highlight daw noong kasal nila base sa picture na pinost niya.

Sey niya, “One of the highlights of our wedding day for me was Marian’s walk. She was accompanied by the majestic voices of the Ateneo and La Salle Boy’s choir to the tune of Angelo Badalamenti’s The Beach theme score, as orchestrated by my grade school music teacher Ms. Daisy Marasigan.

“Their faces may be defocused as seen in this shot, but the memory of how glorious and magical that moment was is a core memory of mine and will forever have that “tindig balahibo” mark.

“That was seven years ago.

“Happy Anniversary, @marianrivera.”