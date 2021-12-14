DonBelle pinakamabenta sa digital platform

Matagumpay ang premiere ng bagong Star Cinema movie nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano na “Love is Color Blind” dahil gumawa ito ng panibagong record sa KTX.ph bilang ang biggest digital premiere at ang highest-grossing movie sa platform.

“Phenomenal congratulations to ‘Love is Color Blind’ for having the Biggest Digital Premiere and being the Highest Grossing Movie on KTX.ph,” sabi sa social media accounts ng KTX.

Bongga nga ito para sa DonBelle, na binansagang ‘New Gen Phenomenal Love Team’, dahil ito na ang pangalawang beses na gumawa sila ng bagong record sa KTX. Unang record na na-set nila ay para sa “He’s Into Her: The Benison Ball” bilang ang ‘biggest attendance for a KTX event.’

Natutuwa ang DonBelle sa mainit na pagtanggap ng fans hindi lang sa kanilang pelikula pero para na rin sa suporta para sa kanilang love team.

“We’re really enjoying, we’re really grateful for all the support. That’s where our focus is… And at the end of the day, we’re doing what we love, we’re enjoying, we’re working together, which I’m really grateful for,” pahayag ni Donny kamakailan sa “Hotspot” online show ng ABS-CBN Entertainment.

Pangarap din daw ni Belle noon pa na magbigay saya sa mga Kapamilya kaya lubos ang kanilang pasasalamat dahil nabigyan sila ng oportunidad na makamit ito.

“We’re able to put smiles on people’s faces, give them hope, be that light for them. It’s a responsibility but at the same time it’s so fulfilling when we hear it from others,” sabi pa ng DonBelle.

Napapanood pa rin ang “Love is Color Blind” sa buong mundo sa iWantTFC, KTX.ph, Smart GigaPlay, Cignal PPV, Sky Cable PPV, at TFC IPTV. (Dondon Sermino)