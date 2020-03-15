Domingo may ‘experience’ na

SULIT ang pagliliwaliw ni former FEU volleybelle Celine Domingo sa pagbisita nito sa Tangadan Falls, San Gabriel, La Union.

Kasama ang kanyang mga kaibigan, ilan rito ay sina Heather Guino-o at Kyle Negrito, worth it ang pag-trek ni Domingo para makarating sa maaliwalas na talon ng lugar.

“Had to trek for almost an hour or more to get here and it was all worth it bruh!” caption ni Domingo sa kanyang post sa Instagram.

Ibinahagi rin nito ang isang video kung saan ito nag-cliff diving at kung ano ang naging paki­ramdam niya matapos ang pagtalon.

“Video at the end was failed haha. I know it was a bad fall but hey it was my first time to jump a 20ft cliff and I did it! Pero grabe nag jelly jelly talaga yung legs ko pagtalon ko haha. And for those who are asking, this is where I got my bruise in my another post. Hehe,” aniya.

“But all in all, It was a beautiful experience.” (JAT)