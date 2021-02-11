Dolly Parton 2 beses tumanggi sa ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom’

Dalawang beses palang tumanggi ang Queen of Country Music na si Dolly Parton sa pagtanggap ng Presidential Medal of Freedom mula sa administration ng former US President Donald Trump.

Ayon kay Dolly, noong sinabihan siya tungkol sa award, nataon na malubha ang sakit ng kanyang mister na si Carl Thomas Dean. The second time naman daw ay noong kalagitnaan ng COVID-19 pandemic ang US at tumanggi siyang bumiyahe to Washington DC.

Ang Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the US and has numerous categories.

Previous recipients include Bruce Springsteen, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Bill and Melinda Gates.

Bukod sa kanyang pagiging haligi ng country music, hinangaan si Dolly sa kanyang charity works. Kabilang na ang kanyang Dollywood Foundation na tumutulong mag-raise ng funds for wildlife and HIV/Aids charities.

Last year, Dolly donated $1 million to research into COVID-19 vaccines at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Ito ay ang Moderna vaccine na approved for use sa ilang bansa tulad ng UK and the US. (Ruel Mendoza)