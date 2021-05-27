DOLE kapos sa hotel budget ng mga OFW

Natanggap na ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang hininging supplemental budget para pondohan ang pangangailangan ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Gayunman, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na hindi naibigay ng Office of the President (OP) ang kabuuang halaga na hiningi ng ahensiya.

“Totoo po yan, that was confirmed by no less than Secretary Bello, citing information which he received from the Office of the President. But hindi po nakuha ng OWWA yung kabuuang kailangan niya to maintain the status quo,” ani Roque.

Ang supplemental budget ay pambayad sa hotel bills ng mga umuwing overseas Filipino worker na na-quarantine ng halos sampu hanggang 14 araw.

Sa isang text message ni Secretary Bello, sinabi nito na P5.2 billion ang ibinigay ni Pangulong Duterte mula sa orihinal na P9.8 billion na hiniling nila. (Aileen Taliping)