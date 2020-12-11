DOJ sisilipin Cebu resort sa diskriminasyon

Magsasagawa ng sariling imbestigasyon ang Department of Justice (DOJ) sa umano’y diskriminasyon sa isang batang may autism habang ang kanyang pamilya ay nakabakasyon sa Plantation Bay Resort & Spa sa Lapu Lapu City, Cebu.

Ito ay matapos matanggap ng DOJ ang kahilingan ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat para imbestigahan ang insidente.

“As chief enforcer of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, the DOJ will conduct a parallel investigation of the Plantation Bay incident,” ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Posibleng atasan umano niya ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) para alamin ang pangyayari.

“But we have yet to determine the most expedient way to handle the situation. our action in this regard may set a precedent for similar situations in the future,” dagdag pa ni Guevarra.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)