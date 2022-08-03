Abante Online
DOJ kambiyo sa ICC

News
By Abante News
Bilang paggalang sa International Criminal Court (ICC), nakahanda ang Pilipinas na ibigay ang kinakailangan na impormasyon sa muling pagbabalik ng imbestigasyon sa drug on war ng nakalipas na administrasyon.

Gayunman, iginiit ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na hindi ito nangangahulugan na kinikilala na ng Pilipinas ang hurisdiksiyon ng ICC sa imbestigasyon sa illegal drug war dahil patuloy na kumikilos ang justice system sa bansa.

“When you withdraw from the ICC and you cease to become a member then what activities can they hold in your country that will be sanctioned by your country as a treaty participant? Since you’re no longer a treaty participant, you are no longer part of the ICC. So it’s just logical that if you’re not part of the ICC, the activities of the ICC will cease as far as you’re country is concerned,” ayon kay Remulla.

Matatandaang nakalipas na Disyembre ay inanunsiyo ng ICC na sinususpinde nila ang imbestigasyon sa kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

