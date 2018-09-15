DOJ bigo ulit sa arrest warrant vs Trillanes

HINDI rin muna dinesisyunan ng Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) 150 ang hiling ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na magpa­labas ng alias warrant of arrest at hold departure order (HDO) laban kay Senador Antonio Trillanes IV.

Sa pagdinig kahapon ng Makati RTC, binigyan ni Judge Elmo Alameda ang kampo ng prosekusyon ng limang araw para magsumite ng tugon sa kumento at opposition na inihain ng kampo ni Trillanes sa kanilang mosyon.

Ang kampo naman ni Trillanes ay binigyan ng limang araw para sumagot sa ihahaing reply ng DOJ.

Sa oras na maisumite na ang mga kaukulang tugon ay idedeklara nang submitted for reso­lution ang mosyon ng DOJ.

“After the prosecution and Atty. Robles argued for and against the merits of the Omnibus Motion and marked their respective documents in support of the motion as well as Sen. Trillanes’ opposition, the prosecution reques­ted that it be given five days from today to file its reply to the comment and opposition of Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. The request is granted with a directive to furnish copy thereof to Atty. Robles by personal service who is likewise gi­ven the same period from noice to file his rejoinder,” ang nakasaad sa isang pahinang kautusan na pirmado ni Judge Alameda.

Ang nabasura nang kasong rebelyon kaugnay ng Manila Peninsula seige laban kay Trillanes ang pinabubuksan ng DOJ sa Makati RTC Branch 150.

Nitong nagdaang araw ay hindi rin naglabas ng arrest warrant at HDO ang Makati RTC Branch 148, na siyang duminig sa Oakwood mutiny case ni Trillanes noong 2003.

May dalawang linggo nang nagkakampo si Trillanes sa kanyang opisina sa Senado matapos bawiin ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kanyang amnesty sa inilabas na Proclamation No. 572, at ipag-utos ang pag-aresto sa senador.