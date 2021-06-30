DOH: PH COVID case tuloy sa pagbulusok

PATULOY sa pagbaba ang naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19 nationwide, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

“Nakita natin na tayo ay unti-unting bumababa. Over the last week, we had an average of 5,749 reported cases per day. This was only slightly lower than the 5,789 that we reported the previous week,” ani Dr. Alethea de Guzman, ng DOH Epidemiology Bureau sa isang online forum kahapon.

Aniya, naobserbahan ang pagbaba ng COVID kaso sa Luzon maliban sa Mimaropa o Min­doro, Marinduque, Romblon at Palawan.

Kung titingnan din aniya, parating na sa pre-surge levels ang kaso kada araw sa National Capital Region “which is at around 384 average cases per day.”

“Case trend in NCR is exhibiting a slow decline after a plateau,” sambit niya. (Issa Santiago)