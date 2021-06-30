Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


DOH: PH COVID case tuloy sa pagbulusok

News
By Abante News Online
0 1

PATULOY sa pagbaba ang naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19 nationwide, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

“Nakita natin na tayo ay unti-unting bumababa. Over the last week, we had an average of 5,749 reported cases per day. This was only slightly lower than the 5,789 that we reported the previous week,” ani Dr. Alethea de Guzman, ng DOH Epidemiology Bureau sa isang online forum kahapon.

Aniya, naobserbahan ang pagbaba ng COVID kaso sa Luzon maliban sa Mimaropa o Min­doro, Marinduque, Romblon at Palawan.

Related Posts

Bayanihan 1, 2 pondo ilantad saan ginastos

‘Pinas tumodo sa health kaya naisakripisyo ekonomiya –…

22 naturukan ng Sinovac, AstraZeneca todas, 361 nagpositibo

Kung titingnan din aniya, parating na sa pre-surge levels ang kaso kada araw sa National Capital Region “which is at around 384 average cases per day.”

“Case trend in NCR is exhibiting a slow decline after a plateau,” sambit niya. (Issa Santiago)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

DOH: 4 rehiyon, high risk sa COVID

Mga di bakunado sa Abu Dhabi, iba-ban

Bet ni Pope Francis: Pabillo bagong Palawan bishop

1 of 1,951