DOH launches PinasLakas campaign at Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Malls remains strongly committed to supporting the initiatives of the Department of Health (DOH) by providing accessible and convenient vaccination sites for the PinasLakas campaign nationwide.

The PinasLakas campaign is the enhanced vaccination and booster drive of the Marcos administration that intends to bolster the nation’s wall of immunity against COVID-19.

The official partnership launch between DOH and Robinsons Malls was held at Robinsons Magnolia last August 31, 2022 and was attended by DOH Assistant Secretary Nestor F. Santiago, Quezon City District 4 Councilor Ma. Aurora Suntay, RLC SVP and General Manager Arlene G. Magtibay and representatives from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD), QC Barangay Kaunlaran, and South Star Drug.

With the implementation of the settings-based vaccination of the MMCHD, Robinsons Malls aims to strengthen community protection by bringing the vaccines closer to its customers in strategic and convenient locations.

“During the roll out of the vaccines in the middle of last year, we lost no time in offering our malls to the national and local governments as convenient venues to intensify the nationwide effort,” said Arlene G.

Magtibay, RLC Senior Vice President and General Manager for Robinsons Malls. “I am very pleased to share that that as of today, close to 4 Million doses of vaccines have been administered in Robinsons Malls all over the country,” she continued.

Robinsons Malls vaccination sites are available in Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Malabon, Robinsons Las Pinas, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons La Union, Robinsons Santiago, Robinsons Pangasinan, Robinsons Starmills, Robinsons General Trias, Galleria South, Robinsons Lipa, Robinsons Palawan, Robinsons Antique, Cybergate Cebu, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Pavia, Robinsons Butuan, Robinsons General Santos, Robinsons Iligan and Robinsons Valencia.

Please visit our official social media pages for more updates on vaccination locations and schedules.