DOH kinalampag, MAIP program iligtas sa abuso

Iginiit ni Manila Rep. Manuel Luis T. Lopez na mahalagang walang mangyayaring pagsasamantala sa Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) Program ngayong available na ito sa mga pribadong ospital.

“Kailangan malaman ng ating mga mamamayan na nandito ang ating pamahalaan para kumalinga at tumulong sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mga programa tulad ng MAIP,” paghahayag ni Lopez sa pagdinig ng House Committee on Metro Manila Development nitong Miyerkules, Mayo 19, ngayong taon.

Sa naturang committee meeting ay nagbigay ng update ang Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD) patungkol sa (MAIP) program para sa Metro Manila at available na itong gamitin sa mga pribadong ospital.

Dumalo sa pulong si DOH-MMCHD Regional Director Dr. Gloria Balboa at Assistant Regional Director Dr. Maria Paz Corales.

“Saksi ako sa laki ng tulong nitong programa na ito lalo na sa ating kapos-palad na mga kababayan sa amin sa Tundo,” ani Lopez.

“With Congress significantly raising the program’s allocation from 10.5 Billion Pesos in 2020 to 17 Billion Pesos for FY 2021, MAIP stands to do a lot of good for a populace reeling from unemployment, rising prices, and the effects of the pandemic,” pagpupunto ni Congressman Lopez.

“It is important that we have this program also available to private hospitals because there are times when it is necessary: for highly complicated cases that require specialist physicians and equipment only available in some private hospitals and in cases for example, you get into a vehicular accident and where stabilizing the patient is time essential, it becomes imperative that you go to the nearest hospital,” dagdag nito.

Binigyang-diin ng kongresista na ang krusyal at importante sa lahat ay matiyak na ang programa ay ligtas sa pang-aabuso.

“Safeguards must be put in place to ensure the integrity of the program,” pagtatapos ni Lopez.