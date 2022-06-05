DOH handa na sa bagong secretary

Nakahanda na ang mga opisyales ng Department of Health (DOH) na makatrabaho ang itatalagang bagong kalihim sa ilalim ng administrasyon Marcos.

Ayon sa DOH, nakahanda na umano sila sa mga pagbabago na mangyayari sa ahensiya pag-upo ng bagong administrasyon.

“We shall welcome the next secretary of Health – whoever they may be. DOH officials are eager to work closely with its next secretary to continue the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act,”ayon sa DOH. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)