DOH: Dili taga Quezon City ang COVID-19 patient

Giklaro sa Department of Health (DOH) nga ang pasyenteng nagpositibo sa coronavirus anaa sa tambalanan sa Quezon City, ug dili molupyo sa siyudad.

Matud ni DOH Assistant Secretary for Public Health Services Ma. Rosario Vergeire nga nakalip ang pasyente sa upat ka bag-ong kaso nga gikompirmar sa ahensiya kagabii.

“That’s already part of the 10 persons [positive for the virus] we are talking about,” matud ni Vergeire sa CNN Philippines karong Lunes, Marso 9, 2020.

“This QC, the address would be the hospital’s address and not the address of the person,” pamahayag pa niini.

Sa pagkakaron moabot na sa 10 ang kinatibuk-ang gidaghanon sa mga nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa Pilipinas.