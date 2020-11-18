DOE werpa itodo kontra coal

Hinimok ng mga energy advocate at mga komunidad na apektado ng planta ng coal ang Department of Energy upang gamitin ang inanunsyo nilang moratorium sa mga bagong coal plant upang makalipat na ang Pilipinas sa malinis na mapagkukunan ng enerhiya bilang tugon sa lumalalang climate crisis.

Sa liham na pinadala ng grupong Power for People Coalition (P4P) sa DOE, umapela sila sa departamento na i-update ang listahan ng mga generation company na inendorso noong Oktubre 27; gayundin ang written moratorium order sa mga endorsement sa lahat ng pipeline coal project; at kautusan na babawi sa mga endorsement na naibigay na sa mga nasabing proyekto.

Anila, hindi pa umano huli ang lahat para maiwasan ang malala pang posibleng mangyari, “This is why communities resisting proposed coal projects in their hometowns and the Power for People Coalition celebrate your Honorable Office’s announcement of a moratorium on endorsements for greenfield coal power plants.”

Paliwanag pa ng grupo, ang coal ang tinuturo na may malaking ambag sa greenhouse gas emission na nagdudulot ng climate change, at marami nang bansa at mga kompanya ang hindi na gumagamit nito.

“This moratorium must block off no less than all coal projects in the national pipeline, and herald the beginning of the country’s coal phaseout,” sabi ni Gerry Arances ng P4P.

Giit pa ng grupo, sa pagdedeklara ng moratorium, o pansamantalang pagpapatigil sa aktibidad, kinilala umano ng DOE na ang pagsandal sa coal ay nagreresulta sa sakuna. Ayon pa rito, “While we welcome the coal moratorium, it is also already extremely belated as it emerges against the backdrop of a worsening climate emergency and an ongoing health and economic crisis. Thus, a lackluster implementation of the moratorium against coal is not an option. This policy must allow no new coal from entering our power mix and stop all 13.8 GW of coal in the pipeline in its track.”