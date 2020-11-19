DOE ipatupad moratorium vs ‘coal’

Hinimok ng Clean energy advocates at coal-affected communities sa pangunguna ng Power for People Coalition (P4P) sa Department of Energy (DOE) na ipatupad ang ‘moratorium’ at tuluyan na linisin o tuldukan ang mga bagong planta ng karbon sa bansa, at gumamit ng ‘clean energy sources’ upang masolusyunan ang lumalalang problema sa climate crisis.

Sa liham na ipinadala sa DOE head office, hiniling ng grupo na mag-isyu ng ‘updated list’ sa mga kompanya ng generation na inendorso nitong October 27, isang ‘written moratorium’ na nag-aatas ng pag-eendorso sa lahat ng pipeline coal projects; at written order na bawiin ang naisyu ng mga proyekto sa ‘pipeline coal’.

“While we are facing the consequences of years of climate inaction and unaccountability, it is not too late to prevent a turn for the worse. This is why communities resisting proposed coal projects in their hometowns and the Power for People Coalition celebrate your Honorable Office’s announcement of a moratorium on endorsements for greenfield coal power plants…” batay sa liham ng green groups sa DOE.

Anila, sa nakaraang mga taon, ang ‘coal’ ay nasa ilalim ng ‘fire globally’ sa pagiging ‘single biggest contributor’ ng ‘greenhouse gas emissions’ na nakakapagpasama ng labis sa ‘climate change’ dahilan upang iabandona na ito ng mga major international companies sa ibat ibang bansa.

“We have said over and over that coal fuels disasters, and for once, the DOE has made an effort to stop shoving in more coal into the climate furnace. This is a first step, and P4P and the communities that have been suffering from coal for so long would see to it that the DOE stays on the right path. This moratorium must block off no less than all coal projects in the national pipeline, and herald the beginning of the country’s coal phaseout,” paliwanag ni Gerry Arances, Convenor ng P4P.

Sa written order, iniuutos ang agarang implementasyon ng ‘moratorium sa DOE na tanging solusyon para sa pagkakaroon ng malinis na kapaligiran at masagip ang mga tao sa impak ‘rising global temperatures.’

“By declaring a coal moratorium, the DOE finally conceded that dependence on coal is pushing us towards unprecedented climate and economic catastrophe. Right now it is quibbling on the details, but the DOE must realize that coal tricks it previously had up its sleeves simply won’t cut it any longer. Nature doesn’t read PR statements. It doesn’t care about technical details. It follows physical laws – more pollution, more damage,” ayon naman kay Aaron Pedrosa, Secretary General of Sanlakas at Energy Working Group Head of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice.

Ang nasabing liham ay pinangunahan na ihain ng P4P bilang kinatawan ng 59 community organizations, faith-based groups, at civil society groups sa buong bansa, dalawang araw bago idinaos ang National Day of Action Against Coal.

“While we welcome the coal moratorium, it is also already extremely belated as it emerges against the backdrop of a worsening climate emergency and an ongoing health and economic crisis. Thus, a lackluster implementation of the moratorium against coal is not an option. This policy must allow no new coal from entering our power mix and stop all 13.8 GW of coal in the pipeline in its tracks,” nakasaad pa sa liham. (Dolly Cabreza)