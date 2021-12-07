DLSU app palaban sa NASA

Sasabak ang mobile application ng isang grupo ng mga estudyante mula De La Salle University (DLSU)-Manila sa paparating na United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Space Apps Challenge Global Finals 2021.

Ang DLSU LangitLupa ay isang gamified crowdsourcing platform para sa cloud-based landslide risk assessment. Kabilang sila sa 37 tinanghal na global finalists ng NASA Space Apps Challenge mula sa mahigit 360 Global Nominees na sumali, at sila lang ang natatanging aplikasyon mula Pilipinas na nakaabot sa dulo.

“We narrowed down the challenge to focus on landslides due to the multiple typhoons that occur in the Philippines. With the use of technology to Game, Gather and Guide, “LangitLupa” was born; a system that connects the earth (Lupa) and the skies (Langit) together,” ayon sa DLSU team.

“In the end, we realized that the main solution to these challenges is not us but them because compared to the observers from the sky, the communities would know better of the land they call their home,” dagdag nila.

Ang Team Speedy Rocket ay kinabibilangan ng mga DLSU Manufacturing Engineering and Management students na sina John Sebastian Gerard Julian Dela Cruz, Miguel Lorenzo Corpus, Marco Jansen Delos Santos, Jennifer Kristine Barretto Abastillas, at Bryant Cedric C. Lopez-Go.

Mayroong kabuuang 2,089 global submissions na nalagpasan ng DLSU team at sa darating na Disyembre 10 ay sasabak sila sa Global Finals.

Naunang hinirang bilang Local People’s Choice Winner ang likha ng grupo nang sumali sila sa local NASA Space Apps Challenge noong Oktubre sa Biñan, Laguna.

Ayon sa team, hangad ng LangitLupa na makatulong sa local government decision-making at sa evacuation efforts sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng crowdsourced datasets na mapakikinabangan ng global Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) model. (Kiko Cueto)