Djokovic hari sa New York

NAGKAMPEON sa Western & Southern Open si reigning world No. 1 Novak Djokovic nang itaob si Canadian Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 sa New York nitong Linggo (Manila time).

Bukod sa titulo, nakumpleto rin ng Serbian tennis star ang kanyang ikalawang career Golden Masters at ika-35 Masters 1000 title kapantay na si Rafael Nadal ng Spain.

“I am trying to make the most of my career, trying to use this time when I feel that I am physically, mentally, emotionally, game-wise at [my] peak and playing some of the best tennis that I have ever played,” pahayag ng 33-year-old netter. “Going on an unbeaten run so far this year obviously brings even more confidence each match.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)