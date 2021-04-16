‘Dito at Doon’ nina Janine, JC mapapanood na sa 60 bansa

Natupad ang wish ng mga Pinoy film aficionado na nasa labas ng Pilipinas, dahil finally ay mapapanood na nila ang “Dito at Doon” (“Here and There”) via the international premium video-on-demand service, sa pamamagitan ng TBA Play starting on May 1.

Ang pinag-uusapang movie sa Pilipinas na “Dito at Doon” ay tumanggap nga ng mga bonggang papuri mula sa mga kritiko at publiko na nakapanood na.

Sabi ngan ila, ‘touching and timely romantic tale’ ito, na samahan pa ng mahusay na pag-arte nina Janine Gutierrez at JC Santos.

“Tellingly, ‘Dito at Doon’ is both a time capsule and a tribute to the Filipinos who continue to survive the pandemic. It is a story that needs to be told and be seen by Filipinos wherever they are in the world,” sabi ni Eduardo A. Rocha, TBA Studios, CEO and Executive Producer.

TBA Play is a premium video-on-demand service catering to millions of Filipinos abroad yearning to connect with their friends and families back home. Through this platform, viewers can now catch the best and the latest Pinoy movies anytime, anywhere with no ad interruptions. Ang TBA Play ay available sa mahigit 60 bansa, kasama ang USA, Canada, at ilang teritoryo sa Middle East, North Africa.

TBA Play is also partnered with international distribution and sales company, TVCO to bring TBA Play contents to key markets in Europe.

Viewers can watch their film of choice starting at USD7.99 / EUR7.99 while 'Dito at Doon' will have an early bird rate of USD8.99 / EUR8.99 until April 30. For a full list of countries and updates on availability in other regions, tba.ph and follow (Dondon Sermino)