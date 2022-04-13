Dismayado sa ‘PBB’ quiz show, PH history ipinababalik

Matapos madismaya sa sablay na sagot ng mga contestant sa pa-quiz ng Pinoy Big Brother, pinababalik ng Kabataan party-list sa Department of Education (DepEd) ang Philippine history subject sa high school.

Sinisi ni Kabataan Partylist National President at first nominee Raoul Manuel ang K-12 program ng DepEd na dahilan kung bakit naalis ang pag-aaral ng Philippine history sa high school na pinalala pa ng kawalan ng face-to-face classes.

Sa isang show ng PBB, hindi nasagot ng mga kalahok ang palayaw ng pambansang bayani na si Dr. Jose Rizal at ang compound name ng tatlong paring martir na sina Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos at Jacinto Zamora.

“The disappointing PBB episode exposes the rotten state of our educational system that prioritizes the mechanical completion of never-ending requirements and deadlines, blind obedience and profits over the development of a critical, socially engaged and patriotic citizenry,” sabi ng Kabataan sa isang pahayag. (Billy Begas)