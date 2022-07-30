Diskarte kontra dengue ng DOH sablay – cong

Pinaiimbestigahan ni KABAYAN Party-list Rep. Ron Salo sa Kamara ang nakakaalarmang paglobo ng kaso ng dengue na tila hindi na gumagana ang anti-dengue program ng pamahalaan.

Sa House Resolution No. 79 na inihain ni Salo, hiniling nito sa House Committee on Health na pangunahan ang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon upang alamin ang estado ng national anti-dengue program ng pamahalaan.

Tinukoy ni Salo ang mga naiulat na kaso mula sa mga probisnsiya tulad ng Antique na nagdeklara ng state of calamity dahil sa pagtaas ng dengue cases sa lahat ng 18 municipalities nito gayundin ang Negros Occidental.

Habang sa datos mula sa World Health Organization (WHO) lumitaw na mas maraming batang edad 0-9 ang namamatay.

“It appears that the current strategies of the DOH are not working, as we are again facing the possibility of another dengue outbreak throughout the country,” pangamba ni Salo.

Dahil dito, giiit ni Solon,“We urgently need to revisit our country’s dengue prevention and patient care programs so we can immediately curb the rising cases and deaths of dengue in the country and protect the health of our people.” (Eralyn Prado)