Direktor sa LTFRB gitaktak sa puwesto tungod sa extortion

Direktor sa LTFRB gitaktak sa puwesto tungod sa extortionBy Jess Campos
Gitangtang sa puwesto ang director sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sa Bicol Region tunhod sa giingong kalambigitan sa extortion.
Matud sa Philippine News Agency report, ang dismissal ni Vladimir Custer Santiago Kahulugan, Director II sa LTFRB Bicol Region, maoy unod sa sulat nga gikan sa Malacañang nga gipirmahan ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.
“Pursuant to the instructions of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, please be informed that your appointment as Director II, LTFRB is hereby terminated effective immediately,” matud sa maong sulat.
Gitangtang si Kahulugan human milutaw sa imbestigasyon ang kalambigitan niya sa extortion scheme diin giingong mo-demand siya uban niyang kauban og monthly “protection” payment gikan sa mga bus ug UV Express operator sa Bicol Region.
Nalakip usab sa extortion scheme silang Narciso Juntereal, Robert Pacurib, Jose Pado ug Eduardo Felix, nga mga miyembro sa LTFRB Enforcement Team.
Samtang, laing upat pa ka suspek ang nakasibat sa gihimong entrapment operation sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Albay Provincial Unit niadtong Hulyo 11, matud sa Department of Transportation.