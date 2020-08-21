Direk Louie palaban sa Italy, Florida

Ngayon pa lang ay marami na ang bumabati kina Direk Erik Matti at Angeli Bayani, dahil pareho silang nominado sa Content Asia Awards para sa (HBO’s) Island Of Dreams. Si Matti bilang direktor at si Bayani bilang aktres.

“Yehey congratulations Angeli Bayani for the nomination. If you haven’t see it yet, watch the #FoodLore series. Catch #IslandOfDreams at HBO Go,” sey ni Direk Erik.

Samantala, pasok din ang short film na Deepest Expressions ni Direk Louie Ignacio sa 7th Goa International Film Festival sa India ngayong Setyembre, pati na sa 1st Golden Short Film Festival sa Italy, at 7th Art Festival sa Miami, Florida sa October.

“Kuwento koi to during lockdown as an artist. Thank you Lord, and Mama Mary,” sabi ni Direk Louie. (Dondon Sermino)