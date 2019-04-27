Direk John Singleton comatose

Pagkatapos na ma-stroke ng Oscar nominated writer-director na si John Singleton, balitang comatose ito nga­yon. Ayon sa TMZ, ang ina ng 51-year old director na si Sheila Ward ay gustong tumayong temporary conservatorship ng kanyang anak since he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Last week, pumasok sa ospital si Singleton para ipa-check ang weakness sa kanyang legs. Bigla siyang na-stroke sa kanyang hospital room.

At the time, his family told People magazine: “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciat­e all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Si Singleton ang kauna-una­hang Black-American at younges­t best director nominee ng ­Oscars. (Ruel Mendoza)