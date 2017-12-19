Direk Joey galit na galit sa babaeng nanampal sa matandang taxi driver

Kinondena ni Direk Joey Reyes ang viral na vi­deo ng ginawang pa­nanampal ng isang babae sa taxi driver na matandang lalaki.

VIRAL: BABAE NANAMPAL NG MATANDANG TAXI DRIVER SA QC | Kuha sa cellphone video na ito (courtesy of Joshua Baluyot) ang babaeng nanampal ng matandang taxi driver sa Quezon City. Napaupo sa gilid ng kalsada ang pobreng matanda habang iniinda ang ginawa sa kanya ng hindi pa nakikilalang babae. Posted by The Filipino Times on Sunday, December 17, 2017

Nagkasagian ang mga sasakyan nila at bumaba ang babae sa kotse niya at tinalakan at saka sinampal si manong driver.

I just viewed a video going viral on Facebook where a young woman angrily slapped an old taxi driver because of their altercation. Have we reached that point of entitlement where one's station in life can actually affirm such uncivilized behavior? — Joey Javier Reyes (@DirekJoey) December 17, 2017

Isa ang director sa nakapanood ng vi­deo kaya naman agad siyang nag-tweet ng naramdaman niya sa eksenang ‘yon.

“I just viewed a vi­deo going viral on FaceBook where a young woman angrily slapped an old tax driver because of their altercation. Have we reached that point of entitlement where one’s station in life can actually affirm such uncivilized behavior?

“Regardless of who was right or wrong, no one has the right to slap an old man just because you drive private car and he is on the road earning a living. Now who is more wrong in this situation?

“So true. The vulgarian behavior of the young woman and her physical abuse of an old man just goes to show that money is not the measure of ANYTHING except money.

“Napanood mo ba? Awang-awa ako sa matandang driver. Nobody deserves to be humiliated and treated that way. Naghahanap ng award-winning performance si Ate Girl,” mahabang tweet ni Direk Joey.

Ashley Ortega inirampa ang cleavage sa opening ng PBA

Nangibabaw ang Kapuso stars na sina Rhian Ramos at Ashley Ortega bilang muses sa ope­ning ng Philippine Basketball Association last Sunday.





Hindi sila nagpakabog sa beauty­ queens na rumampa ring muses ng iba pang PBA teams.

Si Rhian ang muse ng Phoenix Fuelmasters habang si Ashley naman ay umawra bilang muse ng Blackwater Elite. Naging muse naman ng TNT Katropa si Laura Leehman, Miss World-PH 2017; Asia’s Next Top Model winner Maureen Wroblewitz (Magnolia Hotshots), Rachel Anne Daquis (NLEX Road Warriors), Hilarie Parungao (Global Port Batang Pier), Phoemela Barranda (Kia Picanto), Channel Thomas (Meralco Bolts) at Lindsay Stalzer (San Miguel Beerman). Pasok din bilang muse si Taki Saito para sa koponan naman ng Alaska Aces.

Talbog nga lang ni Ashley si Rhian dahil may pa-cleavage ang una nang rumampa siya sa suot na pulang damit, huh!