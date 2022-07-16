Dinikdik sa panonorotot Maggie nagpasaklolo vs ex na bilyonaryo

Pinag-uusapan at nagti-trending ngayon ang expose ni Maggie Wilson sa ginawa sa kanya ng VCDC (Victor Consunji Development Corporation), ang kumpanya na pagmamay-ari ng kanyang estranged husband na si Victor Consunji.

Nasa London ngayon si Maggie, pero habang wala siya at ang kapatid niya at mga kasambahay ang naiwan sa bahay niya sa Taguig, biglang dumating ang Vice President ng VCDC para i-secure at i-padlock ang bahay. Dahil wala si Maggie, ang kanyang kapatid at mga kasama sa bahay ang nakaranas daw ng harassment at intimidation.

Nag-post si Maggie ng video niya kasunod ang footages sa ginawang planong pag-secure ng bahay niya hanggang sa pinasok din ang loob ng bahay niya kahit alam na wala siya ro’n.

Ayon kay Maggie, “Now the electricity has been cut in my home while my neighbours have power.”

Narito ang naging pahayag ni Maggie sa kanyang Instagram video.

Ayon kay Maggie, “Approximately at 4pm today, Bernie Mendoza, Vice President of VCDC, Victor Consunji Development Corp. and Ronald (?) Reyes, both members of VCDC, accompanied by the local barangay of Bambang, Taguig in behalf of Victor Consunji and DMCI entered my home illegally with no notice, no warrants and no proper paper works.

“They stated that the property is owned by the DMCI despite me explaining over the phone on multiple occasions that there is a contract that exists on the property, signed by Bernie Mendoza himself.

“As you will see in the series of videos that I will post, they entered my home and took videos of personal belongings of those of myself and my family illegally.

“This is a very real threat and it could potentially happen to you on VCDC and DMCI Land despite having the correct paper works in place.

“After being inside my home, they we’re furnished with a copy of the contract of which Bernie, representing DMCI and VCDC then acknowledged. They didn’t laugh very loudly (?) and left the property.

“Luckily, I was not in the property at that time as you can see from the video. Unfortunately, my sister and five year old cousin and members of my household staff we’re subject to harassment and intimidation.

“As you can hear from the video, they asked if I was present and then proceeded to enter my house with the barangay carrying batons. I fear that if I was there, they would’ve have used that on me. I’m currently away on business and I’m scared from mine and my family’s life.

“I urged our government and others to please step in and do something immediately. I plead with you and the online community to help me raise awareness that this kind of human rights harassment happens in the Philippines, especially to women.

“Day in and Day out.”

Pagkatapos nito, ipinost din ni Maggie nang patayin ang kuryente sa bahay niya. Habang ang mga kapitbahay nila at mga ilaw sa poste ay meron naman.

Ipinost din ni Maggie ang pahayag ng Meralco na ang nagpaputol daw ng kuryente ay ang mismong may-ari ng bahay.

Pero hindi pa dito nagtapos, lumabas naman ang kopya ng complaint na kunsaan, sinampahan ni Victor ng 3 Counts of Adultery si Maggie along with her rumored boyfriend na si Tim Connor.

Agad-agad ngang kumalat sa social media ang mga mga liham, information, certification, na naglalaman ng reklamo ni Victor kina Maggie at TIm.

“This is to certify that a preliminary investigation has been conducted in this case, that the complainant was examined, and that the accused was informed of the complaint and of the evidence submitted against him, that he was given a chance to submit controverting evidence, that based on the evidence presented, there is reasonable ground to believe that the crime has been committed and that the accused is probably guilty thereof. This information is filed with the authority of the City Prosecutor.”

Pirmado ni Atty. Michael C. Go (Senior Assistant City Prosecutor) ang ‘information’ na `yon.

Nakasaad din sa isa pang liham ‘information’ na noong January 2022 ay nag-commit ng krimen ang mga akusado.

May piyansang P36,000 para sa naturang kaso.

Setyembre 2021 nang kumalat ang tsismis na hiwalay na sina Wilson at Victor. Umabot sa 11 taon ang kanilang pagsasama.

Samantala, sa Instagram story naman ni Tim ay mababasa ang mga linyang….

“Play stupid games win stupid prizes,” cryptic post naman ni Tim sa kanyang IG stories.

Siyanga pala, base sa aming source, naka-file na ang annulment nina Maggie at Victor. At tulad ng post ni Maggie sa kanyang IG story, “The truth about everything will come out soon.”

Gumawa na rin si Maggie ng action sa pamamagitan ng Divina Law Firm na pananagutin lahat ng responsible sa tila pangre-raid sa kanyang bahay.

Mukhang lalaban at lalaban din si Maggie. Posibleng may hawak din itong mga ebidensiya, huh!

‘Yun nga lang, bilang may anak sila, sana maisip din, lalo na ni Victor na mag-usap pa rin sila ng maayos kesa sa mga ganitong demandahan o dramahan para sa kanilang anak na rin.