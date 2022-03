Dinikdik ng dating PCGG exec: Marcos Jr dawit sa money laundering

Maaring panagutin sa kasong money laundering si Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na tumatakbong pangulo ng bansa bilang co-administrator ng mga ari-arian na naiwanan ng kanyang namayapang diktador na si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos.

Ayon sa dating commissioner ng Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) na si Ruben Carranza, marami pa sa mga nakaw na yaman ni Marcos ang hindi pa nababawi, at alam aniya ni Marcos Jr. na labag sa batas nang makuha ito ng kanyang pamilya.

“Marcos Jr. is the co-administrator of the estate of his father, together with his mother (Imelda), and he has been hiding these assets. This should be a separate ground for a criminal case that can be filed against him for money laundering,” giit ni Carranza sa panayam ng CNN Philippines.

Binanggit ni Carranza ang Supreme Court 2003 ruling na angmga kayamanan ng Marcos spouses na sobra-sobra sa kanilang legal income na umaabot sa $304,000 na may katumbas ngayong P15 milyon ay ipinapalagay na ill-gotten.

“The filing of an anti-money laundering complaint must be based on what is called a predicate offense — an offense in which you acquired assets that are ill-gotten that you tried to launder,” paliwanag pa ni Caranza.

“Lalabhan mo ‘yan para maging malinis at maitago mo ang kanyang maruming pinanggalingan. The predicate offense in this case is corruption, the predicate offense is hoarding and hiding ill-gotten wealth which is a finding that was already deemed final and executory from 2003,” giit ng dating commissioner.

Binigyang-diin pa niya na maaaring ang Anti-Money Laundering Council o sinumang indibiwal ay maaring maghain ng kaso upang masimulan ang imbestigasyon laban sa nasabing presidential bet.

“Any attempt by Marcos Jr. to hide assets that were acquired by his father and constitute ill-gotten wealth — because beyond $304,000, that’s money laundering — the Anti-Money Laundering Council of the Philippines can actually act on its own motu proprio or complainants can file complaints before the AMLC to investigate Marcos Jr. for money laundering,” dagdag pa ng dating PCGG commissioner. (Dolly Cabreza)