Dingdong, Jade maggu-ghost tour sa Intramuros

Ngayong Linggo ay lilibutin ni Kapuso primetime king Dingdong Dantes 7 kontinente, hatid ang mga kuwento sa “Seven Worlds, One Planet: South America.”

Sa “Pamilya Nganga” isang nanay na Puma ang ipaglalaban ang kanyang anak sa isang camel-like guanaco, even if it is bigger and much heftier than her!

Sa “Walang Pahinga” naman ay isang female big cat ang susubok na manghuli, pero napadpad siya sa teritoryo ng mga malalakiing lalakeng puma na gutom na gutom.

At sa “Excuse Me Po” ang Humboldt penguins in Peru must weave through a maze of burly sea lions just to reach the ocean for a bath to cleanse themselves of guano (sea bird droppings).

Sa “Biktima ng Bagyo” cotton-topped tamarins face a bleak future in the denuded forests of Colombia as their habitat is cut down, and so with their food of insects.

At siyempre, makakasama rin ni Dingdong ang Pinoy paranormal investigator na si Jade Martin who spearheaded ghost tours in Intramuros, which is believed to be haunted!

Learn why UP anthropology Prof. Nestor Castro is opposed to the Kaliwa Dam project in the ancestral land of the indigenous Dumagat and Remontado communities which was reported as pushing through, with the scheduled arrival of a tunnel boring machine.

Sa direksiyon ni Rico Gutierrez, ang “Amazing Earth” ay napapanood tuwing Linggo bago mag- “24 Oras Weekend.” (Dondon Sermino)