Dine-in services are back at SM malls!

As the government sets relaxed quarantine measures in select areas nationwide, restaurants and other food merchants at SM malls have now begun reopening their stores for dine-in services, following the directives given by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Many restaurants and food establishments, including SM Food Court, have reopened with standard health protocols to bring back the fun in dining out and still guarantee both employee and customer safety.

SAFETY DINING MEASURES

Dining establishments and other food merchants are allowed to operate at 30% to 50% capacity for now. To ensure safety while dining, everyone is advised to wear face masks, follow diagonal or solo seating to observe safe distancing, and avoid using seats and tables with markers.

Moreover, sneeze shields at cashiers, and touch-free cashless payment options are mounted to minimize physical contact.

Contactless sanitizing stations, one-way foot traffic floor markers, and regular disinfection of facilities are also in place. Customers are advised to follow the 3-step dining etiquette: to buy food from mall restaurant, to stay for a quick bite, and to clean as you go.

EXTENDED DINING SPACES

SM made use of its open areas, such as event centers and atrium, traditionally used for fun and happy events. These were transformed it into extended dine-in halls with solo or diagonal seating to give customers extra space for a quick bite given the restaurants’ 50% maximum capacity.

Select malls have outdoor seating for fresh aired-fun dining moments, even at a distance from each other.

The designated extended dining areas are part of SM’s continuing effort to promote health and safety and bring back the fun in dining out through its #SafeMallingAtSM campaign.

Visit your favorite SM mall’s Facebook page to find out which restaurants are open. For updates and announcements, head over to www.smsupermalls.com.