Dili mokumpiyansa ni Robredo: Walay makapildi ni Duterte sa war on drug – Lacson

Alang ni Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, walay nang mas angayan pa sa trabaho sa drug czar kung dili si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa statement nga gipagawa sa senador niadtong Miyerkoles, matud niini nga si Duterte lang ang bugtong adunay kaya nga manduan ang mga law enforcement agency sa iyang pagpakigbatok sa iligal nga droga.

“Only the President can wield sufficient authority and power over our law enforcement officials,” matud ni Lacson.

Kini human hagita ni Duterte si Vice President Leni Robrefo nga huptan ang problema batok sa iligal nga drugas , tunhod sa birada sa bise president nga giingong dili epiktibo ang drug war sa Predidente.

“Unless he delegates a blanket authority, including the power to hire and fire, no one else in the government bureaucracy can do it better than the chief executive under any other given circumstances.”

“Having said that, the President is easily peeved when his administration’s top priorities such as eliminating illegal drugs and corruption which he used as his campaign platform become the subject of criticisms,” matud ni Lacson.

Sa hagit ni Duterte, iyang ihatag ang unom ka buwan nga pagdumala ni Robredo aron mahinong ang drug problem sa nasud.

“I do not surrender anything, I said if she wants, I can commission her to be the drug czar. Marami siyang reklamo doon sa labas, oh sige, sabi niya you have to redirect your… o whatever… parang… Ngayon mas marunong ka man sa akin, I’ll hand in to you full powers sa drugs. I’ll give you six months tingnan natin kung kaya mo,” dugang pamahayag sa Presidente. (jess campos)