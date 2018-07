Dili interesado nako si Atty. Peña- Kris

Gitubag ni Kris Aquino ang usa ka netizen (@mountaindew0717) kun nganong wala siya maka-let go ni Mayor Herbert Bautista karong adunay usa ka Atty. Gideon Peña nga nabalita nga nanguyab kaniya.

Nganong dili daw hatagan ug kahigayunan ang lawyer?

Matud ni Kris sa netizen, “I need to answer -@themightywarrior (Atty. Peña) isn’t romantically interested in me…

“And regarding Mayor HB, sya lang ba talaga ang nag-iwan ng sugat sa puso ko? Poor guy – sya yung kilala nyo & fair game to discuss him because he is a PUBLIC official.

But (and thank heavens for this) not every single aspect of my heart’s journey has really been shared.

And I’ll choose to keep it that way. And I’m grateful that kung minahal man ako – nung hindi na­ging maganda ang ending, he stayed a gentleman.

“Since I’m a #Swiftie may I categorically end this by saying he is my “Back to December”… enough said ayoko lang ma-punish si Atty. for being a friend. #peace.”