DILG nagbangutan sa pagtaliwan ni Nene Pementel

Nagbangutan ang kadagkuan sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) sa pagtaliwan sa kanhi chief nga si Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.

“The entire DILG family mourn the passing of former Senate President Nene Pimentel, one of the country’s greatest political figures, who was also former Minister/Secretary of Local Government under the Cory Aquino administration,” matud ni DILG Secretary Eduardo Año.

Gitumbok sa kalihim ang mga nahimong kontribusyon sa kanhi senador sa nasud, isip maoy principal author sa Republic Act 7160 o ang The Local Government Code of 1991 nga naghatag sa local government unit (LGU) og gahum aron ihatag ang nag-unang panginahanglan sa katawhan sa ilang jurisdiction.

“Even if he is no longer with us, this Department will continue his advocacy for change and political reform through our program for constitutional reform,” matud sa kalihim.

Gihangyo usab niya ang mga Pinoy nga handumun si Pimentel pinaagi sa ilang mga pag-ampo.

Gimanduan usab niini ang mga LGU sa tibuok nasud nga handumon ang kanhi senador sa pagsaulog sa Local Government Month.

Giawhag usab niya ang mga LGU nga ipaubos sa half-mast ang mga bandila sa ilang buhatan isip simbolo sa respeto kang Pimentel, nga matud niya usa sa “great advocate” sa lokal nga otonomiya ug empowerment.

Si Pimentel namatay sa edad nga 85 anyos tungod sa sakit nga lymphoma ug pneumonia. (Jess Campos)