DILG duda sa 375 tigok kay ‘Odette’

Hilaw para sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang inilalabas na numero ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa bilang ng mga casualty ng bagyong ‘Odette.’

“The PNP report is still considered as raw. Those deaths will still be validated by DILG and NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council),” paliwanag ni DILG Secretary Eduardo Año kaugnay sa inilabas na numero ng PNP sa mga nasawi sa bagyo sa Visayas at Mindanao.

“‘Yong iba kasi diyan ay maaaring hindi directly caused by the typhoon like nagkasakit or nakuryente pero after na ng dumaan ang bagyo. Each death shall be accounted for and the cadaver must be found,” giit pa ni Ano.

Gayunman ay nilinaw ng PNP na ang inilalabas nilang bilang ng mga namatay sa pananalasa ng bagyong ‘Odette’ ay dumaan sa masusing pagbeberipika.

Pagbibigay-diin ni PNP spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba, madalas nilang ipinapatupad ang “accuracy” lalo na sa paglalabas ng consolidated report na ibinibigay kay PNP Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

“All PNP Units handling these data exercise due diligence and care to preclude possibilities of redundant or omitted entry that may compromise the accuracy of information,” paliwanag ni Alba.

Nabatid na nitong hatinggabi ng December 21 ang PNP count ay nasa 375 deaths.

“The reported casualties are submitted to Office of Civil Defense and these are subject to validation by OCD, DILG and DSWD,” sinabi ni Alba.

Dumaan aniya ito sa mga pagbeberipika ng mga pulis.

“The incidents are recorded in the Police Blotter of the PNP Unit and further documented and investigated,” sinabi nito.

Sa pinakahuling bilang ng NDRRMC ay nasa 156 ang mga patay pero siyam pa lang ang beripikado. (Kiko Cueto)