Digong, Sara hindi tandem sa 2022

Walang batas na nagbabawal para kina Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at anak nitong si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio na sabay magluklok sa puwesto.

Sa panayam ng ‘Headstart’ ng ANC kay Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, bagama’t nakasaad aniya sa Konstitusyon na bawal ang political dynasty, walang batas na nagsasabing iligal ito.

“Definitely [a political dynasty]. But there is no legislative measure passed in that regard,” ani Lacson nang tanungin kung political dynasty ba ang mangyayari sakaling magkasabay sa Palasyo ang mag-ama.

“It is in the Constitution that bars political dynasty, but there should be an enabling law and that’s what is lacking… so it is not illegal,” paliwanag pa.

Iginiit din ni Lacson na malabo umanong tumakbo bilang tandem sina Digong at Inday Sara, dahil base sa kanilang nakuhang impormasyon ay may hiwalay na slate ang dalawang Duterte.

“Both of them running in the same slate, I don’t think it will happen. The information that is reaching us is that Mayor Duterte is running under a different slate from that of Mayor Sara Duterte. It’s Sara and somebody else, and then somebody else and President Duterte,” saad ni Lacson.

“The possibility that both of them would be elected into office is there, but I don’t see the probability of them running together under one ticket,” aniya pa. (Ray Mark Patriarca)