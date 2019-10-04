Digong sa Russian oil exec: Mamuhunan sa ‘Pinas

HINIKAYAT ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang top oil producer sa Russia na maglagak ng puhunan sa Pilipinas.

Ito ay matapos ang ginawang pakikipagpulong ng Pangulo kay Igor Sechin, chief executive officer ng Rosneft Oil sa Four Seasons Hotel sa Moscow nitong Miyerkoles.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo na tiniyak ng Pa­ngulo sa mga opisyal ng Rosneft Oil na ligtas ang kanilang pamumuhunan sa Pilipinas at hindi nito kukun­sintihin ang anomang uri ng katiwalian habang siya ang nakaupo sa puwesto.

“The President invited Rosneft, the leader in the Russian oil sector, to invest in the Philippines, particularly with regard to oil and gas development, and assured its officials, which include Zeljko Runje, Vice President for Offshore Projects of Rosneft; Didier Casimiro, Vice President for Refining, Petrochemical, Commerce and Logistics of Rosneft; and Boris Kovalchuk, Chief Executive Officer of Inter RAO, that their investments are safe in the Philippines and that he would not tolerate corruption in the bureaucracy,” ani Panelo.

Tiniyak ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga nakausap na negosyante na anomang kasunduan sa gagawing paglalagak ng puhunan sa Pilipinas ay dadaan sa tamang proseso para matiyak na hindi ito maging daan ng korapsiyon o iregularidad.

“We wish to add that the Chief Executive underscored that any agreement that will be executed or performed for such purpose shall undergo the proper domestic processes and comply with applicable laws and pertinent rules and regulations so as not to leave any room for corruption or irregularity,” dagdag pa ni Panelo.

Kabilang sa mga opisyal na nakasama ni Pangulong Duterte sa pakiki­pagpulong sa mga opisyal ng industriya ng langis sa Russia ay sina Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, at Philippine Ambassador to the Russian Federation Carlos Sorreta.

