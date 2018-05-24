Digong protektor ng kababaihan: ‘Joke of the Day!’ – Agot

Nagpasalamat si Agot Isidro dahil nominado siya bilang best actress sa Gawad Urian, at hindi dahil gusto siyang i-nominate bilang kandidato sa pagka-senador ng Liberal Party sa 2019 senatorial election.

‘Maraming salamat Gawad Urian,” sey ni Agot na may emoji pa na kulay pula na puso.

Pero kahapon, balik ulit si Agot sa pagbatikos sa kampo ni President Duterte, at kay Digong mismo.

Tinawag ni Agot na ‘JOKE OF THE DAY’ ang na-post na si President Duterte ay protektor ng mga kababaihan…

Heto ang ilang bahagi ng post:

“From SAP Bong Go:

“President Rodrigo Duterte has always been a firm believer and protector of Women’s Rights.

He has high respect for women. In fact, he has pushed for local laws and created programs that uphold women’s rights while he was still mayor of Davao City including the landmark Women Development Division of Davao City…

“President Duterte’s way of self-expression has always been taken out of context but, to say that President Duterte is not pro-women and looks down on women is truly unfair.”

JOKE THE OTHER DAY naman ang resbak ng mga supporters ni Digong sa kuwentong…

‘LIBERAL PARTY EYES AGOT ISIDRO IN 2019 SE­NATE SLATE.’