Digong nakiusap sa mga mga mall owner

Pinakiusapan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga may-ari ng mall at iba pang katulad na establisimiyento na huwag munang maningil ng renta sa kanilang mga tenant habang patuloy pa ang banta ng coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me appeal to the landlords [and] owner [of] malls, bazaars, (and) big stores na merong mga different stores selling anything. What you have, you own this big building to be rented out,” pahayag ng Pangulo sa kanyang pre-recorded speech Huwebes ng gabi.

“Marami dito sa kanila gusto ninyo magbayad ng 50 percent even they are not operating. Actually I’m at lost really to explain to you how but when you collect from somebody who is not earning at all, it is practically flogging a dead horse,” anang Pangulo.

“Ako naman nakikiusap, nagmamakaawa dahil nga if you are not earning how are you supposed to pay? Maawa naman tayo sa kababayan natin. Let us help one another. If it does not really spell bankruptcy sa inyo eh `di tiisin na lang ninyo with nothing except your savings to tide you over. Baka sakali makatulong ang appeal ng gobyerno,” dagdag pa nito. (Prince Golez)

