Digong makakabawi sa ratings – Gloria

Normal lang na tumaas at bumaba ang approval ratings, ayon kay dating pangulo at ngayo’y Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo kaugnay sa resulta ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey na bumaba ng 18 puntos ang satisfaction rating kay Pangulong ­Rodrigo Duterte.

“The rise and drop in a President’s approval ra­tings are bound to happen in the course of his/her term. It is part of the territory.

It reflects the pulse of the people at a particular time. A drop though does not mean erosion of public support but merely a sentiment on particular policies,” ayon sa pahayag ni Arroyo kahapon.

Hindi aniya tungkulin ng isang pangulo na gumawa ng puro popular na desisyon.

Sinabi pa ni Arroyo na maging siya ay nakaranas at nagkaproblema rin sa ganitong pagbaba ng ra­ting sa survey.

“During my term, I too suffered even more serious problems with my ratings, precipitated by the same kind of vicious opposition now working to bring down President Duterte,” ani Arroyo.

Naniniwala si Arroyo na makakabawi rin ang ra­tings ni Pangulong Duterte lalo pa’t isinusulong nito ang mga pagbabago na kagaya ng comprehensive tax reform, infrastructure build up, charter change at pagbangon ng Marawi City.