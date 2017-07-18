Digong, Leni happy sa survey

Kapwa nagpahayag ng pasasalamat ang Malacañang at Office of the Vice President sa pinakahu­ling survey na inilabas ng Pulse Asia kung saan parehong nakakuha ng magandang approval rating sa publiko sina Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte at Bise Presidente Leni Robredo.

Ginawa ng Pulse Asia ang survey noong Hun­yo 24-29 kung saan nakakuha ng 82% approval rating si Duterte. Batay pa sa resulta ng survey, si Duterte ang itinutu­ring na “most appreciated government official”.

May 1,200 respondents ang survey (18-an­yos pataas ang edad).

Nakakuha naman si Robredo ng 61% approval rating habang 62% si Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, 43% si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez at 48% si Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

“It’s a pleasant news. At the end of the day, he will not claim it for himself. He will give due credit to his cabinet…and to the participation of all agencies,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

“This further strengthens our resolve to keep working hard to reach out to our fellow Filipinos – to listen to their concerns, to uphold their interests, and to engage them as partners for building a better, fairer society for all, especially the last, the least, and the lost,” wika naman ni Robredo.