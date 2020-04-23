Una sa Balita


Digong: Kapayapaan, pagkakaisa sa Ramadan

Hiling ni Pangulng Rodrigo Duterte ang kapayapaan at pagkakaisa sa mga kapatid nating Muslim sa kanilang pag-obserba ng Ramadan simula ngayong Biyernes, Abril 24.

“As you embody the religious insights and epiphanies you have gleaned from this undertaking, may you be moved to advance our collective resolve to eschew misguided ideologies so that we may achieve a truly progressive and inclusive society,” mensahe ng Pangulo.

Ipinagdarasal din ng Pangulo na ang mga itinuro sa Banal na Quran ay magsilbing inspirasyon sa lahat ng Pilipinong Muslim.

“I likewise hope that your devotion and sacrifices will reaffirm your commitment to foster unity and solidarity among your fellowmen regardless of faith or creed,” he also said.(Prince Golez)

