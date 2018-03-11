Digong inakusahan ni Joma na numero unong terorista sa ‘Pinas

HAYAGANG inakusahan ni Communist Party of the Philippines founding Chairman Jose Maria Sison (Joma) si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang number 1 terrorist sa bansa.
Nakasaad sa ipinalabas na statement ni Sison sa media nitong Marso 8 na: “Duterte has been engaged in a wild, anti-communist witch hunt, killing people on his spurious list of so-called terrorists. Duterte has resorted to intimidation, brandishing a fake list of suspects slapped with trumped-up charges.”
“According to sources, I am in the list. There is no basis for the charge of terrorism. Duterte and his minions are stupid and pretend to be ignorant that I have won legal cases for the removal of my name from the EU list of terrorists and for the dismissal of murder charges fabricated against me by the Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo regime and fed by this regime to the Dutch government,” ayon pa sa statement ni Sison.
Pinaratangan din ng lider ng komunistang grupo si Duterte na responsable sa pagkamatay ng 20,000 katao sa giyera kontra iligal na droga ng gobyerno.