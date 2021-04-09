Digong binida mga frontliner sa Araw ng Kagitingan

Binigyang-pugay ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang lahat ng mga frontliner kasabay ng paggunita sa ika-79 Araw ng Kagitingan.

Sinabi ng Pangulo na ang ipinapakitang sakripisyo at dedikasyon ng lahat ng frontliner na humarap laban sa COVID-19, ay repleksiyon ng kabayanihan at katapangang ipinamalas ng mga Pilipinong mandirigma noon sa Bataan.

“I join the entire nation in commemorating Araw ng Kagitingan. As we continue to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we take a moment to honor the fortitude displayed by our selfless and dedicated frontliners whose unrelenting commitment in this fight reflects the heroism of the warriors of Bataan,” anang Pangulo.

Dagdag ng Pangulo, “Today, we honor our fallen soldiers whose sacrifice became the bedrock of our resolve to uphold our most cherished liberties. May this awareness resonate among us as we strive to become worthy heirs to the nation that they fought and bled for.” (Aileen Taliping)