Digmaan semis bibitaw sa Lunes
MGA miyembro ng Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) ang sasagupa sa “PFGB Digmaan 11-Stag National Derby” semifinal round sa Lunes, Dec. 9, sa Pasay City Cockpit.
“Our members are now focused on winning that elusive ‘Digmaan’ title,” ani LGBA President Nick Crisostomo.
Tatlo ang kampeon sa ‘Digmaan’ nitong 2018: LGBA members Rhona Bullecer at Mark Cruz (Super Cailey), TJ Pua (Bravo) at Richie Obordo (RRNZ).
Suportado ng Sagupaan Superfeeds at Complexor 3000 ang 4-stag semis sa Lunes na may 40 qualifiers.
“Straight seven stags will be allowed on Monday and all entries must be submitted on Sunday,” ani Crisostomo.
Puwede ang PFGB ‘Digmaan’ at FIGBA ‘Bakbakan’ stags. (Enjel Manato)