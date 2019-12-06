Una sa Balita


Digmaan semis bibitaw sa Lunes

0 19

MGA miyembro ng Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) ang sasagupa sa “PFGB Digmaan 11-Stag National Derby” semifinal round sa Lunes, Dec. 9, sa Pasay City Cockpit.

“Our members are now focused on winning that elusive ‘Digmaan’ title,” ani LGBA President Nick Crisostomo.

Tatlo ang kampeon sa ‘Digmaan’ nitong 2018: LGBA members Rhona Bullecer at Mark Cruz (Super Cailey), TJ Pua (Bravo) at Richie Obordo (RRNZ).

Related Posts

Secopito markado sa Rapid Chess

LPC Fastest Win, Pitmasters ngayon

Women’s beach volley bumanat ng bronze

Suportado ng Sagupaan Superfeeds at Complexor 3000 ang 4-stag semis sa Lunes na may 40 qualifiers.

“Straight seven stags will be allowed on Monday and all entries must be submitted on Sunday,” ani Crisostomo.

Puwede ang PFGB ‘Digmaan’ at FIGBA ‘Bakbakan’ stags. (Enjel Manato)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy