Digital LGU pinoporma ni Angara

Para palakasin ang pagsisikap ng gobyerno na bumuo at magpatupad ng e-government service, dapat manguna ang local government units (LGUs) sa digital transformation para sa pampulikong sektor, ayon kay Senador Sonny Angara.

Sabi ng senador, bumilis ang paglipat sa digital o online service kasunod ng pagtama COVID-19 pandemic sa Pilipinas noong nagdaang taon.

“One need only to look into how more Filipinos now regularly use their mobile phones and computers to shop, do their groceries, and even transact with their banks. Our government processes and services should follow suit,” sabi ni Angara.

Para mapadali ang paglipat ng LGUs sa digital services, naghain si Angara ng Senate Bill 1943 or the Local Information and Communications Technology Officer (ICTO) Act, na naglalayong magbuo ng bagong posisyon sa ICTO sa lahat ng lalawigan, lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa. (Dindo Matining)