Diego iimbestigahan, palusot sa mga Boracay photo ayaw paniwalaan

Like father, like son! Ga­nito ang nangyari sa anak ni Cesar Montano na si D­iego Loyzaga noong mag-post ito sa kanyang Instagram account ng mga Boracay photos.

Nakatanggap ng mga batikos si Diego mula sa maraming ­netizen, lalo na sa locals ng Boracay, dahil sa pagiging insensitive raw ng aktor sa pag-post nito ng mga photo.

Si Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu ay nag-order ng isang investigation kay Diego dahil nga sa mga pinost niya na Boracay photo on IG.

Tulad ng kanyang amang si Cesar na pinaiimbestigahan ng Department of Tourism dahil sa P80 milyon Buhay Carinderia scam na isang programa ng pinamumunuan ni Cesar na Tourism Promotions Board.

Sa naturang photo ay kasama ni Diego ang kanyang dalawang kaibigan na nag-e-enjoy sa dalampasigan ng Boracay sa tapat ng Shangri-La Boracay Resort and Spa.

Binash si Diego dahil closed to tourists ang Boracay dahil sa rehabilitation nito.

Heto ang paliwanag ni Diego:

“These photos were taken months ago. I only posted to show appreciation to my two friends who are in the photo with me. Thus the caption which are lyrics from a song. I meant no disrespect to Boracay, the people living there and its current state. I know what’s going on there. We have land there. We have lots of friends who are owners of businesses etc in Boracay. I don’t know if sharing this information will help me prove my point but my mom, @teresaloyzaga since I was a kid has done numerous clean up projects in Boracay, along with me and my family­) I didn’t have any bad intentions with this post. I was not exploiting Boracay in any way. I should have not added the location to avoid all this but since many people have already messaged me about there being write ups about me and my friends being able to go to Boracay even though its closed for tourists, sana maunawaan kayo sa explanation nato. Sorry sa mga nagalit. Although the post may come of quite obnoxious, that was not intended. Sorry especially to the people who are living in Boracay and saw this post.”

Pero lalo pang dumami ang batikos kay Diego kahit na nakapag-explain na siya tungkol sa photo. Dahil kilala ang aktor na mapagpatol sa mga basher, heto ang pinost niya tungkol sa mga bashers niya:

“Yan po ang mga #peenoise yall love to make an issue. To everyone commenting that there were no people on the beach, it was holy week, April 1, in front of station 0. Tapat ng Shang Bora. Kaya walang tao. Scroll down my feed. May date. May photos. I even have a highlight of BORA 2018… What’s wrong with the world mama.. i think the whole world is just addicted to the drama #kaininNyoSalitaNinyo.”