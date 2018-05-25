DICT, NTC kakasuhan ‘pag pumalpak sa 3rd telco

NAGBANTA ang isang kompanya na kakasuhan nito ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at ang National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) kung hindi mabibigyan ng karagdagang frequency ang makukuhang 3rd telco player sa Pilipinas.

Sabi ni Now Corporation president at chief exe­cutive officer Mel Velasco Velarde, dapat ilatag ng DICT at NTC ang 4G, 3G, at 2G frequencies na hawak ng PLDT at Globe at sundin ang patakaran nitong nagsasabing hindi maaa­ring magkaroon ng higit sa isang set ng 3G frequencies ang isang kompanya.

Kabilang ang Now Corporation sa nag-aambisyong maging 3rd telco player.

“Let me remind DICT and NTC that non-application of pertinent laws to favor an entity to the disadvantage of others is a form of corruption,” ani Velarde.

“We will fight for our rights. We want our 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G frequencies… We will seek all the avai­lable means provided by law,” sabi pa nito.