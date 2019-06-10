DICT ngadto sa mga magtutudlo: Likayan ang mga “like-based” school project

Nanawagan ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ngadto sa mga magtitudlo nga likayan niini paghatag og school project ug output sa grado ibase sa gidaghanon sa ‘likes’ nga makuha sa social media.

Gihimo ni DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio ang panawagan human siya makadawat ug reklamo gikan sa mga ginikanan.

“This was the common complaints of parents during the Digital Parenting seminars conducted by the DICT Cybersecurity Bureau. Some projects assigned to students required them to post in social media and are graded on the number of likes they get,” matud ni Rio subay sa report sa Inquirer.

Matud ni Rio, nga ang mga proyekto nga gi post sa social media mahimong mag expose sa mga estudyante sa mga isyu sama sa breach of privacy o cyberbullying sa mga komento sa mga makakita niini sa ilang mga output.

“This exposes the students to cybersecurity issues like cyberbullying, getting comments that may undermine their confidence, and worst, getting private details of the minor students exposed to strangers,” matud ni Rio.

“Our students must be protected from unnecessary dangers in social media. Projects like these must be contained in a secured platform,” dugang pa niya. (jess campos)